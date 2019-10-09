Pretty Woman Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Pretty Woman Costume

Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a character costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not defy Rodeo Drive's odds as Pretty Woman's Vivian Ward? The key is finding her iconic cut-out dress, a short blonde bob, and some serious PVC thigh highs. Want to make it uncanny and show those nasty sales associates what's up? Add a sailor hat, a red matte lip, and a smoking jacket and remind them that they are making a big mistake. HUGE! 

We've handpicked six items that will turn heads and stop traffic on your spooky night.

Read

Stranger Things Group Costume: How to Pull It Off

Women's Pretty Lady Dress

The most impactful way to building this costume is starting with this iconic white and aqua cut-out dress. On it's own, it totally reads Pretty Woman, but if you've got money to spend, add this to your cart and keep scrolling to shop the rest!

Pretty Woman Halloween
$40 Party City
PVC Thigh High Pleasure Boots

You'll cause a commotion in these PVC thigh-high beauties on your big frightful night.

Pretty Woman Halloween
$64 Amazon
Bleach Blonde Costume Bob Wig

If you are not a natural blonde bombshell, complete your costume with this signature blonde bob.

Pretty Woman Halloween
$17 Amazon
Sailor Hat

Top off your look with a sailor hat to give your spooky night a little more flair. If this hat isn't striking your fancy, try out this newsboy cap instead.  

Pretty Woman Halloween
$15 Amazon
Russian Red MAC Matte Lipstick

Paint the town red confidently in this creamy matte lippy that's perfect for the ghoul on the go!

Pretty Woman Halloween
$19 Ulta $19 Mac
Casanova Robe

OK, yes, this is a men's smoking jacket...but tie this little baby around your hips or drape it over your shoulders and hey, you just might win your Halloween costume contest.

Pretty Woman Halloween
$30 Spirit of Halloween

Find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk and couples' costumes on Today

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Halloween , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.