The Jonas Brothers Have a Swoon-Worthy Message to PCAs Voters: Watch!

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 11:26 AM
The Jonas Brothers are not playing it cool about their E! People's Choice Awards nominations.
E! News exclusively caught up with the group at An Evening With The Jonas Brothers Benefiting the GRAMMY Museum's Music Education Initiatives.
"We would love to win," Joe Jonas told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "Winning feels good."
The band will have three chances to take home a trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards. They are up for Group of 2019 as well as Song of 2019 for "Sucker" and Album of 2019 for Happiness Begins.
"When we are up by all these awards in here, it makes us feel like we could use some more awards," Joe teased.
Kevin Jonas joked that they could each have an award if they swept the PCAs.
"There are three of us," he quipped.
But, the trio knows that they can't win without your help.
"Register to vote first of all and then go and vote for us for the PCAs, please," Joe explained.
This year is the first time that the Jonas Brothers have been nominated for the People's Choice Awards so they have one piece of voting advice for their fans.
"Do it a lot," Nick Jonas advised.
If you want to see the Jonas Brothers win big at the People's Choice Awards, be sure to cast your ballot by heading to the official voting site or via Twitter. Remember voting closes on Oct. 18.
Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?