It always takes a village.

While the Jonas Brothers are admittedly very hardworking and have been in the music industry for years, they didn't do it alone. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and told host Ellen DeGeneres they owe it all to her! After she gave the guys a hard time for not visiting the show following their reunion, she explained just why she was mad at them.

"I'm very upset because I feel responsible for your career," she told them honestly. She has a point! Ellen has been a big staple in helping them promote their work and detailing all the big milestones that shot them to superstar status.

"That was our first platinum record that you gave to us," Nick revealed after seeing an old photo of them with Ellen. "So many memories on this stage with you, that stage right over there performing—both together and solo. So to come back now is really special, so thank you."