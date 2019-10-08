Alex Oliveira/Startraks
Tue., Oct. 8, 2019
Aaron Carter is opening up about his family tragedies.
The 31-year-old singer, who has been going through a very troubling time as of late, is speaking out about the deaths of his sister, Leslie Carter, and his father, Robert Gene Carter. It's been just over two years since Aaron's dad, known to loved ones as Bob, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. Bob's passing came just five years after the death of Leslie, who passed away from an overdose in Jan. 2012.
Now, Aaron is reflecting on the deaths of his loved ones in an exclusive clip from the new season of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which Aaron is appearing on with his mother, Jane Elizabeth Carter.
"I felt like I'd been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart," a tearful Aaron tells the counselors in the preview clip.
We also hear from Jane in the clip, who shares her reaction to Aaron's tearful confession.
"I think that's one of the things that hurts Aaron the most, he just was so busy with his own life that he wasn't there, and I think he wanted to be there for them," Jane says. "In his heart he feels like he could've done something more."
Later on, we see Jane receive a Parenting 101 book from the counselors, which she says she "obviously" never read.
"I did the best I could do," Jane tells the counselors. "I'm devastated."
Take a look at the exclusive clip above to see Aaron and Jane open up about their family.
The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.
