Aaron Carter is opening up about his family tragedies.

The 31-year-old singer, who has been going through a very troubling time as of late, is speaking out about the deaths of his sister, Leslie Carter, and his father, Robert Gene Carter. It's been just over two years since Aaron's dad, known to loved ones as Bob, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. Bob's passing came just five years after the death of Leslie, who passed away from an overdose in Jan. 2012.

Now, Aaron is reflecting on the deaths of his loved ones in an exclusive clip from the new season of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which Aaron is appearing on with his mother, Jane Elizabeth Carter.

"I felt like I'd been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart," a tearful Aaron tells the counselors in the preview clip.