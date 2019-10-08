Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Priyanka Chopra has high praise for her famous husband.
During a sit-down on NBC's Today in honor of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, the actress first reacted to the news that Nick Jonas is joining The Voice as a coach for season 18.
"As a perk, I obviously I knew about this news way before anyone else," she quipped. "It's super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, which he's going to."
The actress highlighted her partner's strengths, telling anchor Hoda Kotb, "He knows about music so much. He's literally been a music prodigy since he was 7 years old, so I think it'll be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that."
She further confirmed Jonas is competitive. "Blake [Shelton], you better watch out," she warned.
It's true Nick got his start in music at an early age. In the Jonas Brothers' Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, the film chronicled the Golden Globe nominee's earliest professional work as a Broadway child star before recording a limited-release solo album and later joining his older brothers to form the siblings' eponymous hit group.
All these years later, the Jonas Brothers are reunited and going strong while Nick and Priyanka will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. As for starting a family of their own, Chopra told Kotb, who is newly a mom of two, she "really can't wait" to have children.
As Priyanka put it, "There's so much that happens in our lives, but whenever God blesses us with it, it's something we both definitely want."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)