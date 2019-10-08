If Hailey Bieber could, it seems like she would bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy…

After she and Justin Bieber were hit with backlash over his reenactment of Taylor Swift's post-surgery meltdown, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a message from the bible.

"How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!" the post read. "It's like costly anointing oil flowing down head and bear, flowing down Aaron's beard, flowing down the collar of his priestly robes."

"It's like the dew on Mount Hermon flowing down the slopes of Zion," the verse continued Yes, that's where GOD commands the blessing, ordains eternal life. Psalm 133:1-3."

The positive notes hints at the criticism from Swifties, who claimed the Biebers were mocking the superstar during a Sunday Instagram Live. In the clip, the "Sorry" singer can be seen mimicking Taylor as he screamed, "it's not the banana that I wanted!"