Camila Mendes was definitely acting against type when she gave Charles Melton the runaround.

Because while Veronica may have unintentionally toyed with Reggie's heart while still totally not over Archie on camera, off-screen she was a lot less conflicted.

"365 days. i love you," Mendes wrote on Instagram on Aug. 23, marking her and Melton's first anniversary as a couple, the Riverdale co-stars having fallen for each other on the set of the CW drama, which returns tonight for its fourth season. Melton echoed the sentiment on his page with a simple "I love you."

They don't overdo it on social media, reserving their couple pics for milestones, birthdays and date nights where they'd be having their picture taken anyway, like at the Met Gala. And unlike the frisky teenagers they play on TV, Melton and Mendes relish the drama-free life.