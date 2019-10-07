Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it could be with Mila Kunis.

As so many pop culture fans can relate to, there's something about the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo that leaves viewers captivated week after week.

While Mila doesn't have much time to watch TV, there are a few shows she can't help but follow. Some of them may surprise you.

"I don't watch TV. I can honestly say I don't watch television. I watch one show a week because I keep falling asleep. Or maybe two," she shared on the latest episode of Andrea Savage's A Grown-Up Women podcast. "I watch Bachelor in Paradise or 90210 and both of those shows last me an entire week. I'm very delayed."

Oh, there's also another reality show Mila has been known to turn on.