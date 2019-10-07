Meghan Trainor Reveals Exactly How Many Kids She and Daryl Sabara Want

Meghan Trainer is ready for her little family to grow—by three, specifically.

The 25-year-old singer appeared on E!'s Daily Pop to talk about her new song, "Wave," but to also let us know that she's ready to have triplets.

When discussing what she's most looking forward to in 2020, Trainor said she's excited about having the opportunity to travel more with her husband, 27-year-old Daryl Sabara. The pop star is ready for them to "travel the world" before they can settle down and "make a bunch of babies."

But how many is a bunch, you ask?

"I want triplets!," Trainor said. "I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I'm saying? Let's knock it out. Let's do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?"