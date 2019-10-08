It's a blessed day for Kim Kardashian and her kids!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her family took a special trip to Armenia, and it's already going to be one to remember. E! News learned that Kim and Kanye West's three youngest children—Saint, Chicago and Psalm West—were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat on Monday.

"They were filming for the show," a source tells with E! News. "It's always been Kim's plan to have all of her children baptized in Armenia to pay homage to her father and her cultural heritage." Though Kanye was not present for the ceremony, sister Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign were there, adds the insider.

"Holy Etchmiadzin, one of the most ancient Christian cathedrals in the world," the reality TV star shared on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the basilica.

As for North West, fans of the famous family might recall that nearly four years ago, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter was baptized in Jerusalem. From video footage shared on social media, the KKW Beauty founder can be seen headed to the ceremony with all four of her little nuggets.