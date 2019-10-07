Relive Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Decade-Long Romance

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are married...for real!

The One Tree Hill alum and The Walking Dead star, who are parents to kids Gus, 9, and George, 1, took to social media to set the record straight on their relationship status. In a series of Instagram posts, the celeb couple confirmed that they officially tied the knot over the weekend.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," Burton wrote to her fans. "There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real."

"We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community," the actress continued. "For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."