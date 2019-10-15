by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:00 AM
There is no doubt that these musicians know how to put amazing live shows.
In fact, we can't get enough of following along as The Concert Tour of 2019 nominees for E! People's Choice Awards travel the globe to perform for their fans.
All eight of the PCAs contenders post on their Instagrams as they visit various cities around the world on tour.
From Jennifer Lopez's family shots to P!nk's backstage pics, these stars' social media accounts give us a peek into what it's like to have your own world tour.
See all of their best Instagram shots below including a glimpse of Ariana Grande's tour bus and Cher's A-list travel arrangements.
Which artist's show was your can't miss performance of the year? Be sure to vote for your favorite by heading to the official PCAs voting site or via Twitter. You only have until Oct. 18 to get your votes in!
See which musician takes home the prize for The Concert Tour of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
P!nk was all about taking a selfie with her fans in Rio de Janeiro ahead of her performance at the Rock in Rio Festival.
P!nk was all smiles as she posed with her opening act, Vance Joy, backstage during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
So sweet! P!nk received flowers from her husband, Carey Hart, along with a sweet note while she was out on the road.
Article continues below
Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK struck a pose while exploring in Barcelona, Spain.
Kim's bandmate, Rosé, looked cozy in an oversized sweater when BLACKPINK's tour made a stop in Paris, France.
BLACKPINK's Lisa stopped by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam while on the band's European tour.
Article continues below
The Forum pulled out all the stops for Jennifer Lopez during her Los Angeles tour stop.
Lopez made her It's My Party tour a family affair. She posted a photo backstage in San Diego with her loved ones.
Lopez showed off her love for Detroit ahead of a tour stop in Michigan.
Article continues below
There is no denying that stars love Justin Timberlake. The 38-year-old performer posed backstage with Anthony Mackie, Trevor Noah, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, showed off some PDA backstage in St. Louis during his Man of the Woods tour.
Timberlake celebrated his birthday by wearing an Otheto Gervacio jacket emblazoned with his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee for Madison Square Garden show in New York City.
Article continues below
From private planes to chauffeured cars, it's nothing but the best for Cher.
Fans just can't seem to get enough of the 73-year-old performer.
Nothing says A-list quite like having your own custom-made cupcakes backstage.
Article continues below
Ariana Grande took a moment to relax before a show on her Sweetener tour.
Grande made her tour bus her home away from home by bringing her pups on the road.
Talk about star power! Grande was joined by a reunited NSYNC—minus Timberlake—for her Coachella performance.
Article continues below
Lady Gaga showed off a homemade sign from one dedicated fan after an Enigma show in Las Vegas.
Lady Gaga was joined by her bulldog for a private jet ride to one of her Enigma performances.
Jin of BTS made the most of a day off by going to an amusement park while touring America.
Article continues below
BTS's J-Hope explored Paris while on the Love Yourself, Speak Yourself tour.
V took in the sights of London while on BTS' world tour.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?