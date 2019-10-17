Everything You Need for Full Eyebrows on a Budget

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 4:41 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"The brow is the most important part of your face," says Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester—and the experts agree. Celebrity eyebrow stylist Tonya Crooks explains it's because the brow holds so much expression. "You notice brows when they're really good," Tonya shares, adding, "And you notice 'just OK' brows—but when they get balanced, it really changes the shape of the face."
Tonya stopped by Daily Pop and showed us the basics on shaping, length and filling in eyebrows, all using her new line of Arches & Halos eyebrow tools and makeup—available exclusively at Target and priced at $13 or under.
Should your face have an arch, arc or straighter brows? Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know to become your own eyebrow guru, and shop the tools featured below.
Better brows without breaking the bank? Yes, please.
This micro-detailing mechanical brow pencil is dual-ended with a spoolie brush. It's available in 8 rich shades and is cruelty-free.
This grooming tool is great for any peach fuzz about your brow you want to remove.
The scissors have short, sharp blades for precision trimming of unwanted hair. The quality and size of the scissors make for easy maneuvering and seamless brow grooming.
The tension of these precision surgical-grade stainless steel brow tweezers is wonderful, and they have a great slanted tip that is sharp enough remove the unwanted hairs.
What's so great about this pencil is you have shimmer on one end to highlight the brow and matte concealer on the other to conceal unwanted hair growth and subtly accent the brow. Available in five rich shades.
This travel ready, full-size product bestseller set is the essential kit to get everything you need to start building a better brow.
Shop the full Aches & Halos collection at Target.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?