Go Inside Bebe Rexha's $2 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Welcome to Bebe Rexha's home!

The 30-year-old star has a picturesque pad in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

The "Meant to Be" star purchased the home in 2018. While the house came with a $2,072,000 price tag, its high-end features suggest it was worth every penny.

The listing described the residence as a "designer-done" villa with a "French and Italian Riviera vibe." The outdoor oasis alone is enough to make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway. From the luxurious pool to the sweeping hillside views, this backyard has it all. The walled and gated courtyard also help protect the artist's privacy.

Once inside, visitors can enjoy spending time in the living room, which features an oversized fireplace and a gorgeous ceiling beams. The master bedroom also serves as a true retreat. It features a comfy reading nook, two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. With its steam shower, soaker tub and heated floors, the room has everything the singer needs to relax and unwind after a long day.

The home also has a cozy white kitchen and a full guest suite.