Asked by Bustle what the secret was to their enduring friendship, Malika said, frankly, that it was the honesty.

"If you can't be truly honest with someone," she said, "it doesn't matter if the honesty is tough. You have to be able to get through those things and talk to each other about things and remember what your heart is for one another, because then you can get through anything."

Added Khloe, "I think it's the open lines of communication. It's obviously not fun all the time. We've had awkward moments and we've had not fun discussions. But even if I do something and Malika's not, let's just say, proud of what I did, she'll say, 'I think what you did was stupid, but I'm still here for you and I'm going to support you and still be your friend.' And that's what friendships are. It's like your sister, even if you're upset with what she did, you're not going to leave your sister."

And especially not when she's about to be a first-time mom.

"Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy," a source said, "and now Khloe can't wait to be there in the same way."