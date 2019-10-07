Halle Berry Is Grateful to Be Nominated for the People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 9:57 AM
Halle Berry has a special message for her fans ahead of the E! People's Choice Awards.
"Thank you," the 53-year-old performer told E! News exclusively at the Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening in Atlanta. "Hope I get to do it again."
That's right, it's not Berry's first time being up for a People's Choice Award. She previously won the Favorite Female Action Star for her role in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006.
This year, the Ohio native is contender for The Action Movie Star of 2019 for her part in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum. She is competing against her co-star, Keanu Reeves, as well as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Sophie Turner, Brie Larson and Dwayne Johnson.
When the PCAs nominations were first announced in September, the actress took to Instagram to share her excitement. "Sofia was one of the toughest roles I've ever trained for - thank you @peopleschoice for nominating me and for showing love to the #Wickverse! #JW3," she wrote.
John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum is up for Movie and Action Movie of 2019. Reeves also scored a nomination for Male Movie Star of 2019. That's a total of five nominations for the film this year!
See if Berry can take home another People's Choice Award when the show airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
