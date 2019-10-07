Ja Rule is spilling the real tea.

During an appearance on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live, the singer-rapper was asked about those longstanding rumors that Ashanti actually sang Jennifer Lopez's vocals in the 2001 hit "I'm Real," which he wrote.

"No, that's not true," the rapper said in response to a fan's question. "Let me clear this story up because it is a rumor going around. So, here's what happened: I wrote 'I'm Real' for Jennifer Lopez. And I sung the original version of it as a reference, but I sound terrible, of course, on the reference, so Ashanti then sung the reference for Jennifer Lopez."

Here's where the mix-up comes in. As he explained, "When they mixed down the record, [producer] Irv [Gotti] left some of the vocals underneath."

So, does Ashanti appear on the song then, wondered host Andy Cohen. Well... "She's got some vocals underneath, I believe," the rapper responded. "That is the rumor. I don't even know if it's really true."