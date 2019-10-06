Sam Asghari Dishes on His Romantic Nights With Britney Spears

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 4:28 PM
What could the Queen of Pop possibly do on her nights off?
Well, you'd be surprised that like you and I, Britney Spears love to cozy up with a good 'ol Disney flick—preferably with her significant other.
The 25-year-old fitness, Sam Asghari, trainer spoke to E! News at the 20th Anniversary of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on October 4 about how he and pop-star girlfriend spend nights in together.
While Spears isn't necessarily rushing to the couch to turn on WWE, Asghari said that they "watch a lot of movies."
They're also big fans of Modern Family—some of the cast members were also in attendance at the same event—and Asghari also added that they "watch Disney shows and movies all the time, too."
In previous interviews with E!, Spears' partner has also opened up about his relationship with the 37-year-old icon. "She teaches me, she inspires me with her career [and] with her life," he said.
The beautiful couple also made a rare red carpet appearance in September at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles where her beau was being honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness.
While Spears has stayed out of the spotlight over the past year due to personal and legal turmoil involving her and her father, she continues to give her fans personal updates about her well-being through social media.
"I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!!," Spears wrote on Instagram in September. "I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world!!! #fbf."
