Gigi Hadid Makes First Appearance Since Tyler Cameron Split at SNL After-Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 2:12 PM

Gigi Hadid

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Gigi Hadid was all smiles in what marked her first public appearance since news of her breakup with The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron was made public.

The 24-year-old attended the SNL cast's after-party at Zuma in New York City on Saturday night, hours after her friend Taylor Swift took the stage as the featured performer. Hadid was joined by fellow Victoria's Secret model and fellow Swift squad member Martha Hunt.

Hadid wore a multicolored turtleneck and black jeans, and her hair in a high ponytail. She carried a small red purse. 

Swift brought with her to the party her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

E! News learned on Thursday that Hadid and Cameron broke up a few weeks ago after dating for two months.

"The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source had said. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."

Gigi Hadid's Most Badass Moments

"They will definitely hangout again but decided to slow things down romantically," the insider continued. "Gigi is busy traveling and Tyler is trying to get situated in NYC. Tyler would definitely pursue a romantic relationship with Gigi again but is letting things cool down for now."

Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt

TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Also on Thursday, Cameron hung out with Hadid's former stepsisters, Sara Foster and Erin Foster, whose father David Foster used to be married to the model's mother Yolanda Hadid.

The three posed for pics together at the La Mer event in New York, which celebrated the brand's collaboration with photographer Mario Sorrenti and his daughter, Gray Sorrenti. Cameron and the Foster sisters later traded some Instagram jokes.

