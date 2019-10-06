Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc Snap Adorable Friends Reunion Selfie

  By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 11:06 AM

Friends, cast, NBC

NBCU Photo Bank

Joey, Monica, and Rachel are hanging out without us! 

On Saturday night, Friends alum Courteney Coxshared a selfie on Instagram with former co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston

The trio was seemingly having a low-key night in with Cox captioning the photo "a rare night and I love it." We love to see that the former Friends cast still get together for old time's sake. 

Earlier this year, former co-stars and real-life BFFs, Aniston, Cox and Lisa Kudrow also got together for a girls' night and gifted us with another iconic selfie to prove it

"Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned the shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow also posted the photo on her own Instagram page but took things a little further by possibly hinting at a full-fledged Friends reunion, writing, "Halfway there...#girlsnight #?" 

Of course, Kudrow was simply teasing us then. After all, fans have learned to take anything that might hint to a reunion or reboot with a grain of salt—we can only dream! 

Watch

Jennifer Aniston Gained Her Confidence During Friends

In June of this year, however, Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion. 

"Listen, I told you this. I would do it… The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," Aniston said. "Listen, anything can happen."

The selfie of the three Friends actors comes after the show's 25th anniversary.

The iconic show—which first aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004—celebrated its decade long run with a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes on the big screen. Warner Bros. teamed up with Fathom Events for "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary." There was also bonus content shown along with the screenings, like interviews and other never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content. 

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."

The event took place over three nights on September 23, September 28 and October 2. 

The 52-year-old actor who portrayed the loveable and hilarious Joey Tribbiani in Friends also shared a throwback in honor of the show's 25th anniversary on Instagram.

"Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25," LeBlanc wrote in his caption

See photos of the many Friends cast reunions over the years!

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Instagram

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Reunion, Birthday

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

NBC

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Instagram

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

ABC Studios

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

NBC

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

ABC

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

