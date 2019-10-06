NBCU Photo Bank
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 11:06 AM
NBCU Photo Bank
Joey, Monica, and Rachel are hanging out without us!
On Saturday night, Friends alum Courteney Coxshared a selfie on Instagram with former co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston.
The trio was seemingly having a low-key night in with Cox captioning the photo "a rare night and I love it." We love to see that the former Friends cast still get together for old time's sake.
Earlier this year, former co-stars and real-life BFFs, Aniston, Cox and Lisa Kudrow also got together for a girls' night and gifted us with another iconic selfie to prove it.
"Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned the shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow also posted the photo on her own Instagram page but took things a little further by possibly hinting at a full-fledged Friends reunion, writing, "Halfway there...#girlsnight #?"
Of course, Kudrow was simply teasing us then. After all, fans have learned to take anything that might hint to a reunion or reboot with a grain of salt—we can only dream!
In June of this year, however, Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was asked about the possibility of a Friends reunion.
"Listen, I told you this. I would do it… The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," Aniston said. "Listen, anything can happen."
The selfie of the three Friends actors comes after the show's 25th anniversary.
The iconic show—which first aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004—celebrated its decade long run with a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes on the big screen. Warner Bros. teamed up with Fathom Events for "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary." There was also bonus content shown along with the screenings, like interviews and other never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.
"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."
The event took place over three nights on September 23, September 28 and October 2.
The 52-year-old actor who portrayed the loveable and hilarious Joey Tribbiani in Friends also shared a throwback in honor of the show's 25th anniversary on Instagram.
"Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25," LeBlanc wrote in his caption.
See photos of the many Friends cast reunions over the years!
Instagram / Courteney Cox
Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.
Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.
Instagram / Courteney Cox
The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.
Article continues below
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Getty Images
Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.
NBC
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.
Article continues below
Kaley Cuoco was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America
The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together onstage to present an award.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting
The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.
Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
Article continues below
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.
ABC Studios
NBC
Article continues below
ABC
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?