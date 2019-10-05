Zac Hanson Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Zac Hanson, the youngest member of the '90s rock trio Hanson, is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The 33-year-old musician and married father of four posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself lying with his eyes closed on a hospital bed while getting his blood pressure levels tested.

"Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride," he wrote. "Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won't heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters."

Hanson, also made up of Zac's brothers Isaac Hanson, 38, and Taylor Hanson, 36, is set to begin a new tour on October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.