We're loving Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson's friendship.

The now 30-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress just celebrated another trip around the sun and she received the sweetest birthday message from boyfriend Chris Martin's ex-wife.

On Friday, the Goop founder shared a black-and-white photo of Johnson calling her an "absolute gem" and wishing her a "happy 30th birthday."

The 47-year-old actress, who was married to Martin for 11 years before uncoupling in 2014, has continuously made an effort to bond with Johnson—who will soon be celebrating her two-year anniversary with the Coldplay singer.

Last year, Johnson and Martin spent Thanksgiving on the East Coast with Paltrow, her hubby Brad Falchuk, and her and Martin's children, Apple Martin and Moses Martin.

The occasion marked the first major holiday Johnson spent with Martin since they began dating. And just as Martin welcomed Falchuk into the family, Paltrow did the same with Johnson.

"Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for her," a source told E! News. "They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship."