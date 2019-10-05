Like father, like son!

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest kids, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, to a soccer game to cheer on the Duke of Cambridge's favorite team, the Birmingham club Aston Villa, as they beat Norwich City 5-1.

This marks the first time the kids have been seen at such a sporting event and George was in his element. The boy, who wore an Aston Villa shirt, was filmed laughing and cheering enthusiastically in his seat throughout the match and punched the air when the team scored. William, who is president of the Football Association, was also seen talking to his son throughout the game.

"You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness. #PL," read a tweet posted on Aston Villa's Twtter page, alongside a photo of the family.