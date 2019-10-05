Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance at Maluma's Concert

Tes
by Pamela Avila | Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 11:40 AM
Tes
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma finally take the stage together—but not for the reasons you might think.
On Friday, October 4, the Hustlers star joined Colombian singer Maluma on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, it wasn't just any surprise appearance.
The two Latin music stars seized the moment and used the 25-year-old singer's sold-out concert in NYC as the perfect backdrop to film one of their scenes for their upcoming rom-com, Marry Me.
According to HOLA! USA magazine, fans "roared as J.Lo rose up centerstage in a spume of spoke like a Greek goddess." The 50-year-old actress looked breathtaking in her gold-ensemble and bold lip color. While her intricate gown gave us major J.Lo vibes, we should point out that on stage, she was channeling her Marry Me character, "Kat."
As film and camera crew hovered near them on stage at Madison Square Garden, the duet performed J.Lo and Marc Anthony's hit song "No Me Ames."
Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who finds out her fiancé (played by Maluma) has been cheating on her with her assistant minutes before she's set to marry him.
As soon as Lopez's character finds out the heartbreaking news, she spontaneously picks a random man (played by Owen Wilson) from the audience to marry instead.
The upcoming rom-com will mark Wilson and Lopez's first on-screen collaboration since 1997's Anaconda. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were also recently spotted filming at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.
Looks like Lopez hit the ground running right after her lavish engagement party in Los Angeles last weekend with husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez and family.
The mult-talented star also took to Instagram to share a short clip of their iconic performance in NYC.
Lopez and Maluma not only surprised fans on Friday night by performing their first Spanish duet together, but they also wowed celebrities in the audience including model Winnie Harlow.
View this post on Instagram
The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
The two artists also recently took to social media to give us a look into the first days of filming.
"The art of collaboration...it's what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It's so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!!," wrote the Second Act actress on Instagram.
The "Felices Los 4" singer replied to her post writing, "I'm so grateful."
Marry Me's release date has not been announced yet.
In the meantime, we'll continue to sit tight and wait to see how their iconic performance translates onscreen!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?