by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 8:45 AM
No hard feelings here: Kylie Jenner dressed little Stormi Webster in a T-shirt bearing an image of her dad Travis Scottas the toddler tested out a new playset days after her parents' split was made public.
E! News learned on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, and the rapper, 28, were "taking space apart," two years after they began their relationship. Kylie has said that she and Travis "are on great terms" and were focused on co-parenting their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter.
On Friday, she posted on her Instagram Story videos of her surprising Stormi with a new playset, featuring swings, a slide, a wooden bridge and a Tic-Tac-Toe game—the kind you would find at a public playground, which typically retail for up to $20,000. The child wore a white licensed T-shirt featuring Travis' action figure doll and the Reese's Puffs logo, a leopard-print jacket and black shorts.
"I got you something!" Kylie tells the child. "You want to go see? Do you see it?"
Stormi, who is pretty verbal for her age, replies, "What's that one?"
"Come on, let's go look at it!" Kylie says. "I got you a new big girl's set!"
She then leads Stormi to the new playset.
"A cool one," the little girl says. "It's big."
"It's big, it's for a big girl," Kylie replies. "Go look at it!"
"Whoa, it's cool," Stormi says as she approaches the playset.
The child is particularly enamored by the Tic-Tac-Toe game.
"You want to go on the little bridge together?" Kylie asks.
"No," Stormi replies."Mommy, bridge. Mommy, bridge. Mommy."
"Oh, you want Mommy to go on the bridge?" Kylie asks. "OK. I don't know if I can fit."
Kylie wrote “thought she said something else” and same😂 Gotta love kids
