Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee Rubs Her Pregnant Belly During Date Night

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 7:47 PM

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are enjoying a romantic date night filled with punches, knockouts and belly rubs.

While attending the WWE 20th Anniversary celebration, the two stars looked positively glowing and even posed for a few photos. In one of the pictures, Steve lovingly rubs Jenna's growing baby bump as she flashes the camera a pearly-white smile.

Earlier in the day, Jenna prepared for the event by enjoying some acupuncture and a facial massage, which was made doubly relaxing thanks to a video of Steve serenading her. The soon to be mother-of-two shared all of this on her Instagram Story, no doubt making plenty of her followers jealous. 

Right now, Jenna seems to be living in a state of bliss. With her recent pregnancy announcement and the introduction of Steve to her life, everything is coming up roses for her. Even Jenna said that the Tony award-winner is a "gift from above."

Jenna Dewan Explains Kelly Clarkson Throwback Pic

And Steve is just as over the moon about her. "I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with," he previously shared. "The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude."

Dating Jenna has also brought Everly into Steve's life and taught him about "what it means to love." He described Everly, aka Evie, as a bright "supernova."

The sentence that had followers basically in tears was when he shared: "I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger." Aww!

