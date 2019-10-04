Ali Tate-Cutler is revealing how "surreal" it is to represent the every day woman in Victoria's Secrets new collaboration with Bluebella.

For the first time in its history, Victoria's Secret will be featuring a size-14 woman in their campaign as part of their collaboration with the U.K. lingerie line. And none of this would've been possible without Bluebella finding its muse in Ali.

While the label of course caters to women of all sizes and has showcased plus-size models in years past, visual representation was always limited to women under a size-14. But Ali, who is represented by Milk and Muse Model Management, is hoping that her role as the muse for Bluebella will pave a way for increased representation across the board.

She exclusively tells E! News all about her hopes and dreams for the modelling world, the women who inspire her and how she practices self-love on a daily basis in the Q&A below. Check it out to learn more about the model taking the fashion industry by storm.