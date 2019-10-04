Life hasn't exactly been easy for Dan Conner (John Goodman) without Roseanne, but in E! News' exclusive The Conners sneak peek, one thing is for sure easier for him: hanging with the guys.

The Tuesday, Oct. 8 episode of The Conners, "The Preemie Monologues," features Goodman reuniting with his Blues Brothers 2000 costar Dan Aykroyd as one of Dan's poker buddies as part of the "Cast From the Past" stunt. In the scene above, Dan's pals commiserate over the lies they tell their wives while playing poker.

"By the way, Dan, if Ann Marie calls, this time I'm here," Chuck (James Pickens Jr.) tells Dan. "For some reason the lies led to fights."