John Cena Says His "Body Can’t Handle" the WWE Grind Like It Used To

by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 9:42 AM

John Cena

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

John Cena has been taking Hollywood by storm with his recent movie roles, but does that mean he's ready to retire from the ring?

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, the champ said he'll "never walk away" from the WWE. But his future in the sport will certainly change. 

"That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity," he told Geist. "And, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."

These days, he's learning to balance his acting career with his wrestling.

"The opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special," he admitted. "And that's the way it should be."

What Makes John Cena Nervous?

It's also necessary for the 42-year-old's body. 

"If I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off." Cena, who began his career over a decade ago, confessed. "My body just can't handle the schedule anymore."

"When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well," he continued. "And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.' And now it's like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.'"

Watch the clip above for more on his career and catch his full interview with Geist airs this Sunday.

