by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 8:00 AM
Darcey, sitting there looking particularly salty, sucking the remnants of what appears to be a soda out of a straw, tells you everything you need to know about her 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days trip to Albania with beau Tom.
Tom welcomed Darcey to the United Kingdom following years of knowing each other online. After Darcey broke up with Jesse, her previous 90 Day boo, things heated up between the two. After taking things slow in London, the two took things to the next level, intimacy-wise. However, after canceling their romantic trip in favor of going to Albania to meet Darcey's sister, Stacey, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Tom and Darcey.
"What are you going to do when you get back to Nottingham?" Stacey asks.
"I don't know. Probably going to have to do some damage control," Darcey says.
The tension is palpable.
Stacey says she wishes them the best and she thinks Tom is good guy for her. "Don't mess it up? Is that what you're trying to say? I could've gone to Grand Canary and had a romantic trip and I think Tom's a little upset about that," Darcey says.
"Well, I mean, you're free to go. You're free to go. I'm not here to sabotage your guys' relationship. That was never the point," Stacey says.
Throughout the whole trip, the two sisters bickered and went "tit for tat," Darcey says. And she's blaming her sister for the bad trip and the souring between her and Tom.
"I really do feel like Stacey's to blame. If we hadn't come to Albania, he probably would've proposed. I would have a ring on my finger, but I guess not," Darcey says in a confessional.
So, is Tom annoyed with Darcey or with Stacey and her fiancé?
"If he's going to walk away, he's going to walk away from you because of these issues," Stacey says.
Ouch.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
