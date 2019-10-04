Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Prove They're Still Your Favorite Couple With Adorable Selfie

by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 7:56 AM

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Need some more Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in your life? They've got you covered. 

The fan-favorite couple shared an adorable selfie from their Thursday date night in New York City. The duo hit up TAK Room in Hudson Yards, a contemporary restaurant known for its inventive dishes and live music. Reynolds posted the picture of himself and Lively enjoying themselves on his Instagram Story and, needless to say, it looked like they had an amazing night.

The picture-perfect snap certainly differs from the series of candid shots Reynolds shared in honor of his wife's 32nd birthday in August. Honoring their hilarious tradition of trolling each other on social media, the Deadpool star posted picture after picture of Lively mid-blink.

"Happy birthday @blakelively," Reynolds wrote, letting the pictures do all the talking.

These days, the duo seem to be fitting in as many date nights as they can before baby no. 3 arrives.

Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her Style Icon

Back in May, the parents of daughters James, 4, and Ines, 2, revealed they were expecting their third bundle of joy.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Date Night Selfie

The couple made the exciting announcement at the premiere of Reynold's film Pokémon Detective Pikachu, where Lively surprised fans by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

For his part, Reynolds is excited to add another to his brood. After all, at this point, he's an expert on the challenges of having a newborn. 

"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he previously shared with E! News. "But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."

