America Ferrera’s Hot Girl Summer Ended With a Biting Tragedy

America Ferrera's hot girl summer ended as a hot girl bummer.

As we head into fall, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum couldn't help put look back on her time spent relaxing in the sun. "Basically my weekends ended up just being by the pool and inviting whoever wanted to come over," she said on Thursday night's A Little Late With Lilly Singh. "I didn't even know about hot girl summer until some of my Ugly Betty co-stars came over."

But once she learned about Megan Thee Stallion's anthem, she was all in. "We put on sunglasses and did a hot girl summer, like, sipping our rosé photo shoot," Ferrera continued. "So I felt very, very cool."

Then things took a turn. "On my last Sunday of my hot girl summer, I stepped on a bee by the pool," the mom of son Sebastian, 17 months, revealed to host Lilly Singh. "Not on purpose. I was standing there, hosing my child down, and then I step backwards, and it hurt! Like, I haven't been stung by a bee since I was nine. And then I thought, 'That sucked, I got stung by a bee.' And then, the next day, I couldn't step on my foot."