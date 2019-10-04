Justin Bieber Slams PETA For Criticizing His $35,000 Exotic Cats

Justin Bieber's claws have come out.

Earlier this week, the newlywed adopted two, adorable exotic Savannah kittens, who he named Sushi and Tuna, of course. Announcing the news on Instagram, he hailed the blood-related brother-sister duo, "my children."

But his family expansion came with a hefty price tag—$35,000 to be exact. Much to the dismay of PETA.

"Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo," the animal rights organization's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter—rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.'"

It's not too late to say sorry, but that's just not the superstar singer's M.O. right now. Taking to his Instagram Story early Friday morning, he told the org to "suck it."

"PETA go focus on real problems," he wrote in another post. "Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue..every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for."

"PETA go help with all the plastic in the ocean," the 25-year-old concluded, "And leave my beautiful cats alone."

Meow!

