by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:02 PM
The plot thickens!
Colton Underwood is the latest Bachelor Nation member to become tangled in the feud between Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay.
As some fans may know, Rachel and Raven are no longer friends. However, that's literally all there is to know. There are no receipts, clap-backs or Bachelor clips to review so your guess is as good as the next person's.
But, if you ask Colton, this supposed feud isn't all that surprising. In a snippy comment on Instagram, the former Bachelor star quipped, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?"
Of course, this had every one asking what Rachel did to incur the wrath of Colton and the answer is quite simple: she was apparently talking trash on him. "I'm not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she's spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her," he explained in yet another comment.
In all fairness, Rachel has been an outspoken opponent to Colton. Last year, she passionately stated, "I'm definitely not a big fan of Colton as The Bachelor." She never said why, but clearly Colton took it personally.
ABC/Getty Images
Similarly, Rachel refuses to explain why her friendship with Raven ended while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In a rather cryptic comment she stated, "It was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore."
As for whether or not Rachel can see herself reuniting with Raven, who she competed against for Nick Viall's affections, the Bachelorette made it clear that their is not even the slightest chance of repairing things. To quote Lindsay: "No, not at all and I never will be."
Fans only noticed that something was amiss between the former BBFs when Rachel married Bryan Abasolo this year. Raven was clearly M.I.A. for the bachelorette party, the wedding ceremony and the following celebrations, which was kind of weird to people who knew about their tight-knit friendship.
But, as we said before, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to this BFF breakup.
