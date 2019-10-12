Talk about a PCAs power couple!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating their combined seven E! People's Choice Awards nominations. They are the most nominated celebrity couple this year!

The 23-year-old actress is up for four awards for her roles in Games of Thrones and Dark Phoenix. She could take home the prize for Female Movie Star, Action Movie Star, Female TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019. While the Jonas Brothers may win three trophies for Song, Group and Album of 2019.

But, the PCAs nominations are not the only milestone that the duo are celebrating this year.

The former Disney star and the English actress surprised their fans by getting hitched at a Vegas wedding chapel following the Billboard Awards in May. The next month, they held a more formal affair for friends and family at a French chateau.

2019 also included the end of Turner's show, Game of Thrones, in May and the start of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour over the summer. Plus, the couple marked Jonas' 30th birthday with a James Bond themed party in August.