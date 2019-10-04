Us Group Halloween Costume: How To Pull It Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

EComm: Us, Movie

Claudette Barius/Universal Studios

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not see double as the Us family? The key is ordering four of those iconic burgundy jumpsuits, driving gloves and gold scissors for the whole fam. Want to make it uncanny? Add a mask, a stuffed bunny rabbit or some black eyeshadow to take it to new and frightening heights.

We've handpicked six items that will keep your Us costume tethered alright.

Red Family Jumpsuit Outfit

Order four of these spooky jumpsuits so the whole family can get in on the Halloween spirit!

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$60 Amazon
Unisex Leather Everyday Driving Gloves

Deck your hands out in these sinister driving gloves.

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$9 Amazon
Gold Stainless Steel Scissors

Cut the costume competition in half with these gold plated stainless steel scissors.

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$11 Amazon
Jordan Peele Us Mask

Take your frightful look to the next level with this official Us mask.

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$35 Amazon
Stuffed Bunny

Give your teethered a whole new meaning with this stuffed animal bunny accessory.

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$10 Amazon
ColourPop Let's Do It Eyeshadow

Take a walk on your evil side with this matte black eyeshadow.

E-Comm: US Movie Halloween Costume Idea: How To Pull It Off
$5 ColourPop

