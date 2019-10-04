Us Group Halloween Costume: How To Pull It Off

Claudette Barius/Universal Studios
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Claudette Barius/Universal Studios
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build.
Need an idea? Why not see double as the Us family? The key is ordering four of those iconic burgundy jumpsuits, driving gloves and gold scissors for the whole fam. Want to make it uncanny? Add a mask, a stuffed bunny rabbit or some black eyeshadow to take it to new and frightening heights.
We've handpicked six items that will keep your Us costume tethered alright.
Order four of these spooky jumpsuits so the whole family can get in on the Halloween spirit!
Deck your hands out in these sinister driving gloves.
Cut the costume competition in half with these gold plated stainless steel scissors.
Take your frightful look to the next level with this official Us mask.
Give your teethered a whole new meaning with this stuffed animal bunny accessory.
Take a walk on your evil side with this matte black eyeshadow.
Check out more couples' costumes and find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk on Today.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?