Timothée Chalamet's latest look will have you bowing down.

The 23-year-old actor came to Thursday's premiere of The King dressed to impress. Chalamet arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square wearing a black sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton. According to Vogue, the sweatshirt was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins. In fact, the garment reportedly took more than 30 hours to make. Chalamet paired the piece with some pants and patent leather boots.

The Oscar-nominated star wasn't the only cast member to attend the screening, which was part of the BFI London Film Festival. Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Tom Glynn-Carney, David Michod, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Lawrence and Nicholas Britell were there, as well. Lily-Rose Depp also attended the big event. After a year of sparking romance rumors, the 20-year-old actress and the Call Me by Your Name celeb turned up the heat by packing on the PDA during a vacation in September. Although, the two didn't get too close on the red carpet.