Joe Giudice Granted Italy Travel Request Amid Deportation Appeal

Joe Giudice is going home.

Not to his wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters in New Jersey. To his native Italy. For now.

The Italian-born permanent U.S. resident has been in an ICE detainment center since he was released from federal prison in March after serving under three years for fraud. Joe has been appealing his deportation case, and recently asked a court to lift his stay of removal so he can be released from U.S. custody and travel to and reside in Italy while awaiting the outcome of his case. Two judges signed off on his request on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by E! News.

A source close to Joe's case told E! News that arrangements are being made for Joe to return to Italy as expeditiously as possible. A travel document must be produced and flight arrangements must be made. He is expected to return to Italy in the coming weeks.

Another source told E! News that there is a plan in place and a location picked out for Joe.

The next court date regarding Joe's appeal is in November.