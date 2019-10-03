The secret is out!

Just last month, Lana Del Rey sparked romance rumors with Sean "Sticks" Larkin after they were photographed enjoying a casual walk in New York City's Central Park.

While the pair stayed mum on their status, Lana is clearing the air in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I didn't know we were being photographed," she confessed when supporting her sixth album Norman F--king Rockwell. "I wouldn't worn something different."

In her defense, she looked totally on trend in her denim jeans, blue headband and floral top. But when asked if she was caught off guard by the photos, Lana confessed that it was unexpected.