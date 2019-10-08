Why it Was Time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Fight Back

Steering clear of Twitter only accomplishes so much.

While Meghan Markle has said she doesn't read her own press and would never subject herself to the mess of opinions hurled about on social media ("I think positive or negative, it can all sort of just feel like noise to a certain extent," she said in March), short of moving about the world with blinders on and never logging onto the Internet, there's little she could have done to avoid the avalanche of negativity pumped out regularly by the British tabloids.

Most recently it was that she lauded 15 "brilliant female changemakers" in her guest editorship for British Vogue, but failed to include Queen Elizabeth II, people willing to praise the monarch, of course, being in short supply. There was also her decision to make a quick jaunt to New York to support pal Serena Williams quest for a U.S. Open title, which left the duchess' critics wondering who was staying with 5-month-old Archie Harrison. (The obvious answer to every mother's favorite question, of course, being his very competent father.) She was also picked at for her lavish New York City baby shower, her security officer asking Wimbledon attendees not to snap photos of her as she watched a match, and her and husband Prince Harry's decision to skip out on a weekend with granny.

And, as always, there's the slow and incredibly public disintegration of her relationship with father Thomas Markle to pick at. You know, that old chestnut.