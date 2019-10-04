Sonya Deville is not so single anymore.

The WWE superstar—who claimed to be "back on the market, baby," during last week's Total Divas premiere—gets her girlfriend and groove back in this sweet clip from Tuesday's new episode. After mending things with on-again, off-again muse Arianna on Valentine's Day, Sonya shows up to Nattie Neidhart's place (where the wrestling pro is throwing her mom a birthday bash) with her plus one in tow.

"I feel like I'm in the freakin' twilight zone," Carmella exclaims, since she wasn't expecting to see Nia Jax at this party and now her BFF is here with an ex she's been struggling to get over for some time. "Sonya's my friend. She's one of my best friends," Mella continues. "So, I have a little bit of a guard up when it comes to Arianna."

Understandable, though it seems pretty safe to say the returning Divas star doesn't have to worry too much about her pal's relationship update. As observed by most everyone in the room, Sonya's clearly caught the love bug and her giddiness is nice to see.