by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 9:00 AM
The nostalgia is real at ABC and Tracee Ellis Ross couldn't be happier.
As part of "Casts from the Past Week," a programming stunt reuniting, well, casts from the past, Ross is reuniting with her Girlfriends costars on black-ish. In the episode, Bow learns Diane (Marsai Martin) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) don't believe in feminism, so she brings her daughter to meet the ladies of her feminist group. When Bow's friend thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, she invites three of her girlfriends to join her group. Enter Girlfriends stars Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones.
"Our executive producer/showrunner right now came to me and said, ‘How do you feel about a Girl—' He didn't even finish the word, I was like, ‘What?! Yes! Yes!" Ross says in the exclusive video above.
White said she gets approached all the time about the eight-season show that ran from 2000-2008 on UPN and The CW. "There's a need for [representation]," White said. "I think it was really so many people talking to so many of us over the years that really made it clear."
"This episode is about feminism and the interesting divide that occurs in the black community and white community around feminism, so she brings her friends from college," Ross explains in the exclusive preview.
White said the vibe between everyone was "horrifyingly natural."
"I was like, how has it been 11 years since we've worked together? I hear your voice and it feels like, just so natural and organic," White said.
Black-ish airs Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
