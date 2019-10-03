Cardi B Has a Great Reason to Keep Acting After Hustlers' Success

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As Cardi B so wisely puts it, all a bad b!*@h need is the money.

Following her film debut in Hustlers, the rapper was asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her experience on the instant hit. She wanted to continue adding acting credits to her resume. "I enjoyed it," she said of the stripper flick, which also starred Jennifer LopezConstance WuLizzo and Lili Reinhart. "I couldn't believe that I was on set for, like, 16 hours. Like, goddamn, is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?"

"Artists, we have long days, but it's just full of excitement," she continued, comparing her main hustle to her side hustle. "Like, we move around. We're doing something."

Not so much on set. "It's like you gotta wait on the trailer until it's your turn," she added. "You gotta do the same scene, like, 20 times."

Watch

Cardi B Tells How Stripping Experience Helped Her in Hustlers

So, is her acting career simple a one-hit wonder, asked host Ellen DeGeneres. Well, not so fast.

"I'm going to shoot for a film this month," the "Money" rapper revealed before divulging the main reason she'll continue acting. "I enjoy the checks!" she literally sang.

Which could explain why she took a gig on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow with Chance The Rapper and T. I. "Yes!" she continued with her song.

Following their chat, Ellen had Cardi and her co-hosts T.I. and Chance play a little game of "Never Have I Ever," naturally.

The three music icons had to spill all on if they've hooked up with fans or sent dirty texts to the wrong people. And there's also the hilarious story about Chance's truly regrettable tattoo.

Find out all their dirty secrets in the video above!  

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Cardi B , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.