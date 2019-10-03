Meghan Trainor Thinks Husband Daryl Sabara Is Definitely a “Serial Killer”

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 5:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Delta Air Lines pre-Grammy party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara might be her biggest fan, but she still finds some of his quirks to be a little bizarre.

And, as it turns out, so does her family. While sitting down at A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Wednesday night, the superstar singer revealed the nickname they've bestowed upon her love

"We call him ‘Serial Killer' because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures," she told host Lilly Singh. "But, also, he does, like, suspicious things that we're like, ‘Are you a serial killer and we just haven't figured it out yet?' Like, he'll go to the movies by himself, but not, like, just one movie, like four back-to-back. Like, solo dolo."

But that's not all!

"He never has sauce on anything, not even salad," she dished. "Like, just dry. And I begged him, like, ‘Just try this sauce. Is this the wrong sauce?' And he's like, ‘I like the grass taste.'"

Watch

Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Wife Changed Her Life

All weirdness aside, Trainor reassured Singh and the audience that her husband is nothing like his nickname. 

"He's the most supportive human being ever and the nicest guy in the world," she raved. "Like, you won't believe how nice he is."

Watch Trainor gush about Sabara in the video above! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Meghan Trainor , Couples , Celebrities , Interviews , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.