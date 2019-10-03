Jimmy Fallon knows how to make his guests laugh.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Natalie Portman joined the host for another hilarious round of "Mad Lib Theater." But before they could act out their skit, they needed to craft the script.

Reading off a series of prompts, Fallon asked Portman for an expression to shout "if your dentist told you you had six cavities" and an "insult a kid would say." Using phrases inspired by her son Aleph, 8, she shouted out buzzwords including "butt" and "fart."

Now, on to the show. Set on an apple orchard, Portman and Fallon donned some gloriously retro wigs and glasses and played a couple clearly on the outs. As the scene kicks off, viewers learn Portman, hilariously playing the character Fuzzy, has been desperate to break up with her boyfriend Donald (hey Fallon!) since "the Revolutionary War."