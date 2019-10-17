When it comes to fashion and beauty, Becky G knows how to make a statement.

From her grandiose designs on and off the red carpet to her audacious makeup looks, the "LBD" singer isn't afraid to push the boundaries.

Case in point: She oozed with glamour at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a blinding silver beaded gown, by Yousef Al-Jasmi, that was covered in Swarovski crystals. Moreover, the dress' daring thigh-high slit and thin straps added more oomph to the flashy design.

Additionally, the Power Rangers actress made jaws drop when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Latin Grammys in an enchanting yellow and white embroidered dress by Walter Mendez. From the design's dramatic marigold train to the plunging neckline, it was a dress to remember.

And it's safe to say the 22-year-old singer's fashion has evolved over the years, along with her burgeoning career. From her 2014 hit-making tune "Shower" to the release of her first-ever album, Mala Santa, Becky has certainly matured—and she continues to cement her place in music industry.