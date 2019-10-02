A drastic hair change isn't for the faint of heart.

For Timothée Chalamet, that was exactly the case. With a fan base that's fallen in love with not just his acting chops but his brunette locks as well, any change to Chalamet's look will without a doubt be followed by some kind of explosive reaction.

For starters, there's even a Twitter account dedicated to the Lady Bird actor's hair. And you might remember when the emerging Hollywood heartthrob first debuted his bowl cut late last year for the upcoming role in Netflix's The King, fans completely freaked.

Well now, fans can rest assured that he, too, wasn't completely sold on that hair transformation.

Last night, the Call Me by Your Name actor revealed to Variety at the red carpet premiere of The King that chopping off his hair into a bowl cut was "anxiety-inducing."

"But then it was like nah this has to be done," he continued. "Or else you can kind of see those period movies, without shading anybody, but where they didn't fully, you know, you didn't know what they were going for, and hopefully this is not that."