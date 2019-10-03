Rosalía is taking a walk down memory lane!

It's no secret the 26-year-old star has reached mega stardom—from performing in sold-out stadiums to sitting front row during Fashion Week to gracing the covers of major magazines. In fact, the "Aute Cuture" singer is W Magazine's latest cover star. But despite her new-found fame, Rosalía still remembers those early days in her career, like how special it was when she heard her song on the radio for the first time.

"My first song on the radio... I was in the car and it was with "Malamente," and I was so excited because it never happened before," she told the publication for its video series, Five Firsts.

"I think I was with my sister. We were on our way to Barcelona and I remember I was with her and I was so happy I couldn't believe [it]," the Spanish singer shared, with a huge smile on her face. "I used to dream of making the songs I [wanted] and not change anything."