by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 6:00 AM
Rosalía is taking a walk down memory lane!
It's no secret the 26-year-old star has reached mega stardom—from performing in sold-out stadiums to sitting front row during Fashion Week to gracing the covers of major magazines. In fact, the "Aute Cuture" singer is W Magazine's latest cover star. But despite her new-found fame, Rosalía still remembers those early days in her career, like how special it was when she heard her song on the radio for the first time.
"My first song on the radio... I was in the car and it was with "Malamente," and I was so excited because it never happened before," she told the publication for its video series, Five Firsts.
"I think I was with my sister. We were on our way to Barcelona and I remember I was with her and I was so happy I couldn't believe [it]," the Spanish singer shared, with a huge smile on her face. "I used to dream of making the songs I [wanted] and not change anything."
She added, "I always wanted that, and when that happened with "Malamente"... because I really felt like "Malamente" is an experimental song. It's very experimental, and I thought, 'Wow.' I felt so blessed, so grateful."
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Since this is Rosalía we're talking about, having a special moment like that in her career would be the first of many. Just two months ago, she hit a major milestone as she made her first televised appearance on an American awards show, the 2019 MTV VMAs.
"I was so happy that I could sing in Spanish," she told the outlet for its cover issue about hitting the stage that night, where she performed "Aute Cuture," "A Ningun Hombre" and "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" with Ozuna. "As a musician, language is almost like another instrument. Every word has a sound."
She continued, "And if this is the first time I'm on television in America, I wanted the world to hear me."
It looks like the 26-year-old star isn't slowing down any time soon, either. "I don't sleep," she admitted. "For the last year and a half, I don't sleep. I'm always thinking, working, imagining."
And she's not just talking about her music. "Even with my clothes, I have to know every detail," she said. "I work with a stylist, and I love her taste. But once I see the clothes she's brought me, I say, ‘Yes,' ‘No,' ‘This with that,' ‘That with this.' I don't know any other way to do it."
The W Magazine issue featuring Rosalía hits stands on Oct. 8. But in the meantime, if you want to find out her fave karaoke song, her very awkward but ultra-relatable first kiss, watch the video above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?