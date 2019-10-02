J. Crew Flash Sale: Stock Up and Save 40% Off

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 12:50 PM
Every now and again a brand comes along that defines the intersection between preppy chic meets edgy cool. It's a hard balance to achieve, but when done correctly—like renowned lifestyle brand J. Crew—you can take your flair to sleek and sophisticated new heights. Maybe it's their tailored blazers, ribbed cardigans, or fun and flirty use of bold colors, either way, we know when a fashionista is rocking the glamour-on-the-go brand.
And lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is having a 40% off flash sale on bright jumpsuits, funky accessories, and oversized sweaters that will kick your fall wardrobe into stylish high gear.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Be party-perfect in this ruffled bodice frock in gingham print.
Adorn your ears with these funky tortoise split earrings.
Keep it clean and classic in this high waisted pencil skirt. Also available in black.
Shine bright with this classic frame clutch deocrated with gold-tone rhinestone flowers.
Put some joy into your step with this bold jumpsuit.
Snuggle up in these vintage cotton pajamas. Also available in smoky wisteria and hydrangea.
Comfort meets style in this super plush robe with gingham print.
